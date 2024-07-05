Meghalaya: Rising Waters Force Residents to Higher Ground

SHILLONG: Amid continuing rise in water levels of Brahmaputra and Jinjirim rivers residents of plain belt are moving to higher ground. This is to safeguard themselves and their livestock. Despite severe situation, district administration and state government have not yet declared flood. This is leading to frustration among affected people.

Over past few days rising water levels have submerged extensive areas. This has forced many residents to abandon their homes. Some have sought refuge along roadsides. Others have relocated to higher ground at relatives' homes. Local rivers and areas have been steadily inundated, many are now stranded.

Chibinang resident and activist Israful Hoque voiced his frustration. “We are really surprised that flood has not been declared yet as even our PWD road is submerged now. Most of us are daily wagers and have not been able to get by due to the flood waters. The government should start working on relief efforts now.”

AMMSU President Nur Islam echoed these concerns. Islam emphasized the severity of the situation. “The situation is grim and needs to be taken very seriously. Many houses are already under flood waters and people have moved out. There are many families taking up refuge on the AMPT road as it is the highest place they could go. The government has to look after them,” Islam urged.

In response, Chief Secretary DP Wahlang chaired review meeting on Thursday to address recent heavy rainfall. Wahlang requested updates from district administrations. He inquired on road damage connectivity issues relief distribution progress, financial status related to relief efforts. Despite Wahlang's satisfaction with ongoing efforts he stressed vigilance. Vigilance regarding local issues arising from the rains. He noted that Chief Minister Conrad K Sangma is concerned about both landslides and road impacts due to rainfall. Urging local engineers to respond promptly to any emerging issues.

Local MLA and Power Minister AT Mondal attributed deluge to continuous rainfall over weeks. “The Brahmaputra has breached banks in many places. These include Dibrugarh. Majuli Kaziranga and Guwahati. These waters will affect us as well. The situation is being monitored continuously,” Mondal stated.

Residents expressed concerns over changing flood markers. These previously indicated flooding when Guwahati or Kaziranga were affected. Now they include Dibrugarh and Majuli. “Many places in Rajabala and adjoining areas are completely underwater” local resident reported anonymously.

Another resident highlighted dire need for government support. “We are extremely poor and cannot manage without assistance. We really need help of government and administration to get through these trying times.”