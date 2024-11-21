Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma To Lead State’s Shift To Scientific Coal Mining

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is preparing for the launch of scientific coal mining in the upcoming days. Kyrmen Shylla, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Cabinet Minister, spoke to the media about the plan and expressed optimism.

He commended Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's efforts to secure individual land and mineral ownership recognition, which was a major development made possible by extensive negotiations with the central government.

He was quoted saying, “"We have high hopes under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Many things were made possible under his leadership. The CM has tried his best, and we are all supporting him.”