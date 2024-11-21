Meghalaya CM Conrad Sangma To Lead State’s Shift To Scientific Coal Mining

SHILLONG: Meghalaya is preparing for the launch of scientific coal mining in the upcoming days. Kyrmen Shylla, the leader of the United Democratic Party (UDP) and Cabinet Minister, spoke to the media about the plan and expressed optimism.
He commended Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma's efforts to secure individual land and mineral ownership recognition, which was a major development made possible by extensive negotiations with the central government.
He was quoted saying, “"We have high hopes under Chief Minister Conrad Sangma. Many things were made possible under his leadership. The CM has tried his best, and we are all supporting him.”
This accomplishment is essential for legalizing the mining of coal in the state, which has been halted for years because of limitations, the minister emphasized. He added that the government’s collaborative approach is essential to guaranteeing advancement in this field.
Small-scale scientific coal mining will serve as a trail run, according to Shylla, enabling the state to improve the regulations and handle any obstacles. He said, “Even if scientific mining begins on a small scale, it will serve as a practical test. We can make adjustments if we encounter challenges.”
“Our priority is to take care of the public and the stakeholders who require our support. Many have applied for coal mining over areas exceeding 100 hectares. Right now, we don’t know if this venture will be profitable or not. But let’s try with those who have applied. Through their efforts, we will understand whether it can be done successfully on a smaller scale,” Shylla added.