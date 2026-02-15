Northeast CMs pay tributes to 40 CRPF personnel martyred in Pulwama attack

GUWAHATI/IMPHAL: The Chief Ministers of three Northeastern states, on Saturday, paid heartfelt tributes to the 40 Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) personnel, who lost their lives in the deadliest Pulwama terror attack in 2019.

The Chief Ministers of Assam, Manipur and Arunachal Pradesh said that the sacrifice of the brave jawans in Pulwama would never be forgotten.

Expressing his tribute, Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on his official X account said: "The sacrifice of our brave jawans in Pulwama will never be forgotten. Tributes to the bravehearts. Bharat will always remember their martyrdom."

Manipur Chief Minister Yumnam Khemchand Singh, in a post on X, said: "We bow to the martyrs of Pulwama, whose courage and love for the nation will never be forgotten. Their sacrifice inspires us to serve with honour and devotion."

Chief Minister Khemchand Singh reposted Prime Minister Narendra Modi's post on the Pulwama terror attack.

Expressing his tributes to the Pulwama terror attack martyrs, Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister Pema Khandu said on X: "Today, we bow our heads in honour of the 40 bravehearts of the CRPF, who made the ultimate sacrifice in Pulwama on this day in 2019."

"While the world marks a day of love, we remember the greatest love of all -- the love for one's nation. Their bravery will never be forgotten, and their families will always be in our prayers. The nation remains forever indebted to the heroes of Lethapora," CM Khandu said.

The Arunachal Pradesh Chief Minister also tagged photos of the 40 fallen CRPF bravehearts.

Former Manipur Chief Minister N. Biren Singh also offered his tributes to the CRPF personnel martyred in the Pulwama terror attack.

Former Chief Minister Biren Singh, while taking to his official X account, said: "As the nation remembers the martyrs of Pulwama, I offer my humble tributes to those bravehearts, who chose duty above life. Their sacrifice strengthened the soul of our nation."

"The nation shall forever remain indebted to our martyrs, whose legacy will continue to guide and inspire generations to come."

The Pulwama attack, one of the deadliest terror strikes on Indian security forces, took place on February 14, 2019, when a convoy of CRPF personnel was targeted at Lethapora in Jammu and Kashmir, killing 40 jawans.

The deadly Pulwama terror attack, carried out by Pakistan-based terror group Jaish-e-Mohammad, shook the entire country, triggering nationwide mourning and a renewed commitment to honour the courage and sacrifice of the fallen soldiers.

Sending a firm message against terrorism, days later, Indian Air Force fighter jets bombed terrorist training camps in Balakot, deep inside Pakistan.

Each year, February 14, is observed across India as a day of remembrance for the jawans, who laid down their lives in the line of duty. (IANS)

Also Read: Meghalaya: Livelihood or lawlessness? Tynsong defends stand after fatal mine explosion