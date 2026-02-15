Meghalaya: Livelihood or lawlessness? Tynsong defends stand after fatal mine explosion

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: For years, authorities raised red flags, filed interim reports and placed judicial observations on record. Yet, it took a devastating blast in a rat-hole coal mine in Thangsko, East Jaintia Hills - which killed over 30 people and injured several others - for the State machinery to move into visible overdrive. Although Justice Katakey, appointed by the Meghalaya High Court to head the committee monitoring coal transportation and allied issues, had raised the issue of illegal coal mining in several districts, including East Jaintia Hills, the crackdown appears to have gathered pace only after tragedy struck.

Meghalaya Deputy Chief Minister in charge of Home (Police) Prestone Tynsong said the 2014 ban imposed by the National Green Tribunal on illegal coal mining had affected every section of society, particularly in the coal belt areas where livelihoods were closely tied to the trade. He indicated that illegal rat-hole mining continued not merely due to organized interests but also because of economic compulsions affecting both the poor and the affluent.

"When the NGT banned illegal coal mining in the state, it affected everybody - every citizen of the state. So why does illegal rat-hole mining still happen? I do not blame only the rich people, but everybody seems to be involved in these activities, perhaps for reasons of survival," Tynsong said.

He noted that scientific mining projects were nearing operational status, but illegal extraction continued unabated.

"These three or four scientific coal mines are more or less ready. They have just started installing machinery and so on and so forth. But again, as I said, illegal rat-hole mining is still taking place," he said.

Defending the government's record since the ban came into force, he said authorities had repeatedly issued directions to district administrations.

"Time and again, as I said, throughout the state, from 2014 till today, the government has kept directing the respective Deputy Commissioners and district administrations to ensure that illegal rat-hole mining stops, and we have done that. But after the recent incident, we have specifically directed the district administration of East Jaintia Hills to go all out and ensure the closure of illegal coal mines wherever they are located," he said.

On whether a mining mafia operated in the region, Tynsong said the issue ran deeper.

"I will not say whether there is a mafia or not, but let me tell you one thing - this issue runs very deep. When the National Green Tribunal stopped illegal mining activities because certain provisions of Central Acts were not fulfilled, it affected the economy and the livelihood of our citizens, especially in the coal belt areas. That happened," he said.

He stressed that the economic impact cut across classes.

"When the ban came into effect, it did not affect only poor people; it affected even the rich. It affected every citizen of the state. So why does illegal rat-hole mining happen now? I do not blame only the rich; everybody seems to be involved in these activities, perhaps for survival," he added. Even so, he asserted that enforcement would now be uncompromising.

"The government is going all out to ensure that closures happen, no matter how far or how near the illegal coal mines are located," he said.

Describing the Thangsko blast as "the saddest and most unfortunate incident", Tynsong signalled a sharper response.

"This is the saddest and most unfortunate incident. We need to come down heavily - no more. We have to react very, very strongly to what has happened," he said.

He also questioned claims that illegal mining was purely a livelihood issue.

"When arrests are made, people say they are compelled by livelihood. But when you talk about livelihood, where did so many labourers come from - from different parts of the country? Our position is very clear: we will not allow illegal activities in the state. It has happened, but now the government's response is very strong, and we will ensure this does not happen again," he said.

