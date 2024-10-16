Northeast Frontier Railway Set To Install Kavach 4.0 On 10,000 Locomotives

GUWAHATI: The Indian Railways is set to install Kavach 4.0, an Indigenous automatic train protection system, on 10,000 locomotives across its vast network to ensure the safety of its passengers.

After the successful trial of Kavach 4.0 at a stretch of 108 km section on the West Central Railway, Indian Railways is now ready to install Kavach 4.0 in mission mode across its network, in all the new projects.

A lower version of Kavach installed in all the locomotives will be replaced with the upgraded Kavach 4.0.