Northeast Frontier Railway Set To Install Kavach 4.0 On 10,000 Locomotives

GUWAHATI: The Indian Railways is set to install Kavach 4.0, an Indigenous automatic train protection system, on 10,000 locomotives across its vast network to ensure the safety of its passengers.
After the successful trial of Kavach 4.0 at a stretch of 108 km section on the West Central Railway, Indian Railways is now ready to install Kavach 4.0 in mission mode across its network, in all the new projects.
A lower version of Kavach installed in all the locomotives will be replaced with the upgraded Kavach 4.0.
Railway authorities have earmarked a stretch of approximately 1,966 kilometers, spanning from from West Bengal’s Malda Town to Dibrugarh in Assam, for the implementation of Kavach 4.0.
The Research Design and Standards Organization (RDSO) deployed Kavach to boost the safety of train operations as it has the potential to prevent accidents by passing a signal (red) in danger and over-speeding.
If the driver fails to control the specified speed of the train, Kavach activates the train-breaking system, helping the train run safely during harsh weather.
Kavach has been certified as the highest level of safety integrity level4 (SIL-4) by an independent assessor. Implementation of Kavach in trains was appreciated by the Supreme Court in April this year.