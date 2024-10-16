Tripura: Places Of Worship Attacked, Govt Suspends Net Services, Removes SP

AGARTALA: Mobs attacked places of worship of two communities in Pekurcherra, a remote village in Tripura’s North district, on Tuesday, following the suspension of internet services and removing the superintendent of police, officials said.

The communal clashes between two communities in Pekurcherra, a remote village of the Panisagar subdivision, left 1 person dead and 17 others injured at another place in the same district over the collection of Durga puja subscription.

In an official notification, Home Secretary P K Chakravarty said, “In some areas of North Tripura, SMS and mobile services were suspended for the next 72 hours due to the ongoing communal tension.”