Tripura: Places Of Worship Attacked, Govt Suspends Net Services, Removes SP

AGARTALA: Mobs attacked places of worship of two communities in Pekurcherra, a remote village in Tripura’s North district, on Tuesday, following the suspension of internet services and removing the superintendent of police, officials said.
The communal clashes between two communities in Pekurcherra, a remote village of the Panisagar subdivision, left 1 person dead and 17 others injured at another place in the same district over the collection of Durga puja subscription.
In an official notification, Home Secretary P K Chakravarty said, “In some areas of North Tripura, SMS and mobile services were suspended for the next 72 hours due to the ongoing communal tension.”
In an order, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan said mobs attacked a Shiva Temple and a mosque. Amidst escalating tension, SP Bhanupada Chakraborty was “closed to police headquarters with immediate effect. He should move and report to police headquarters immediately”, Director General of Police Amitabh Ranjan said in an order.
Assistant Inspector General of Police, Law and Order, Ananta Das, announced that Avinash Rai, the SP of Dhalai district, will assume responsibility of Dhalai district until further notice.
Das said, “To maintain peace, prohibitory orders under Section 163 of the BNSS will be imposed.”
