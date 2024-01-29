Northeast Frontier Railway Set To Introduce Special Train To Reduce Passenger Rush

GUWAHATI: A one-way special train has been introduced by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) so as to ease the increasing passenger rush. This special train is scheduled to run from New Jalpaiguri to Coimbatore Railway station for a single trip on January 29, 2024.
The one-way special train going by the number 05795 (New Jalpaiguri – Coimbatore) will start its journey from New Jalpaiguri at 21:15 hours on January 29, 2024 (Monday) and is expected to arrive at Coimbatore at 20:30 hours on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).
The designated route for this special train includes stoppages at key stations such as Kishanganj, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farakka, Rampur Hut, Dankuni, Kharagpur Junction, Cuttack, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada Junction, among others.
A statement from the Chief Public Relations Officer of the Northeast Frontier Railway has advised passengers having wait-listed tickets on other trains along this route to utilize the services of this special train in order to experience a more comfortable journey.
It is to be noted that the details of this special train has been circulated through various social media platforms. Passengers are advised to cross-check the information before starting their journey.
The introduction of this special train is intended towards accommodating the rising passenger numbers and ensure a smoother and comfortable travel experience for the public.
Meanwhile, Union Minister of Railways Ashwini Vaishnaw, along with Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma and Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha, flagged off two new trains and two routes earlier last year.
The two trains were the Dullabcherra-Guwahati tri-weekly train and the Agartala-Sabroom DEMU train. The two routes are the extension of the Guwahati-Secunderabad Express up to Silchar in Southern Assam and the extension of the Kamakhya-Lokmanya Tilak Express up to Tripura's Agartala.