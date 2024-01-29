Northeast Frontier Railway Set To Introduce Special Train To Reduce Passenger Rush

GUWAHATI: A one-way special train has been introduced by the Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) so as to ease the increasing passenger rush. This special train is scheduled to run from New Jalpaiguri to Coimbatore Railway station for a single trip on January 29, 2024.

The one-way special train going by the number 05795 (New Jalpaiguri – Coimbatore) will start its journey from New Jalpaiguri at 21:15 hours on January 29, 2024 (Monday) and is expected to arrive at Coimbatore at 20:30 hours on January 31, 2024 (Wednesday).

The designated route for this special train includes stoppages at key stations such as Kishanganj, Kumedpur, Malda Town, New Farakka, Rampur Hut, Dankuni, Kharagpur Junction, Cuttack, Vishakhapatnam, Vijayawada Junction, among others.