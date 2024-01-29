Assam CM Denies Claims Of Sending Police Spy To ULFA-I Camp, Appeals Not To Punish Innocent

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has affirmed that the Assam police has not sent any spy to the ULFA(I) camp in Myanmar.
The Assam CM, while speaking to the media, clarified that Manash Borgohain is not part of Assam police and Borgohain himself has made a statement that he was studying in an institute called ‘Jest’.
Sarma said that they have even cross-checked and found out that he happens to be a diploma engineer.
One has to clear an exam in order to be a sub-inspector and he has not appeared for that exam. Hence I think this is factually incorrect and Paresh Baruah has a misunderstanding, I will request him not to punish the boy, the Assam CM added.
The Assam police has also denied sending any spy to the camp of the banned insurgent group United Liberation Front of Asom – Independent (ULFA-I) camp in Myanmar.
Moreover, the cops have released a press release, wherein it is categorically stated that no spy named Manash Borgohain has been sent to the ULFA-I camp.
The police further stated that the department did not recruit anyone going by the name of Manash Borgohain in the Special branch of the police in 2021.
This comes in the wake of ULFA-I releasing a confessional video of one of its members on January 28, suspected of espionage.
In the video shared on YouTube, the leaders of the banned militant outfit can be seen announcing the arrest of Manash Borgohain alias Mukut Axom for ‘breaching’ the organization’s constitution.
After his arrest, Mukut Axom, via a video message, confessed that the Assam state authorities sent him to spy on ULFA-I. He also disclosed his association with the Special Branch of Assam Police since 2021 and his involvement in a mission to monitor ULFA-I’s activities.