Assam CM Denies Claims Of Sending Police Spy To ULFA-I Camp, Appeals Not To Punish Innocent

GUWAHATI: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma has affirmed that the Assam police has not sent any spy to the ULFA(I) camp in Myanmar.

The Assam CM, while speaking to the media, clarified that Manash Borgohain is not part of Assam police and Borgohain himself has made a statement that he was studying in an institute called ‘Jest’.

Sarma said that they have even cross-checked and found out that he happens to be a diploma engineer.