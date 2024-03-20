Northeast India: Persistent Rainfall And Thunderstorm Predicted Across The Region

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed meteorological forecast, wherein it has predicted a series of weather patterns that Northeast India could experience over the next five days.
The region is likely to be hit by two significant troughs, one stretching from Jharkhand to south Assam while another in a westerly direction along Longitude 95°E to the north of Latitude 23°N, which is expected to influence the region's weather dynamics.
In addition to it, a cyclonic circulation over east Assam and neighboring areas has come down which has altered the prospect of precipitation for the coming days.
20 March 2024:
Arunachal Pradesh is likely to witness light to moderate rainfall while isolated regions of Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura may experience light rain.
Predictions suggest the prospect of thunderstorms with gusty winds at speeds ranging from 30-40 kmph over isolated areas in Assam and Meghalaya.
21 March 2024:
The rainfall is expected to intensify with light to moderate rain anticipated in many areas of Arunachal Pradesh, and a few areas in Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura. Thunderstorm activity is likely to continue, particularly with heavy downpour in isolated areas of Arunachal Pradesh.
22 March 2024:
Similar weather patterns will persist with light to moderate rainfall forecasted in scattered regions of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura and these aforementioned states could face isolated thunderstorms and lightning.
March 23 and March 24, 2024:
The region will not undergo any major weather changes with the similar trend of light to moderate rain expected to occur, covering many areas across Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, Meghalaya, Nagaland, Manipur, Mizoram, and Tripura.
Thunderstorm and lightning activities are forecasted to remain confined to some spots, but torrential rain could hit certain pockets of Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya.
Meanwhile, cautionary alerts have been issued by concerned authorities, especially for Day 1 and Day 2, warning that the threat of thunderstorm and lightning loomed large with gusty winds ranging from 30-40 kmph in Assam and Meghalaya.
Moreover, some isolated areas in Arunachal Pradesh could witness heavy downpour accompanied by thunderstorms in March 21.
As the days progress, thunderstorm and lightning activity remain a cause of concern, particularly in Arunachal Pradesh, Assam, and Meghalaya, where heavy rain could also occur in isolated regions during Day 5.
