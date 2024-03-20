Northeast India: Persistent Rainfall And Thunderstorm Predicted Across The Region

GUWAHATI: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has released a detailed meteorological forecast, wherein it has predicted a series of weather patterns that Northeast India could experience over the next five days.

The region is likely to be hit by two significant troughs, one stretching from Jharkhand to south Assam while another in a westerly direction along Longitude 95°E to the north of Latitude 23°N, which is expected to influence the region's weather dynamics.

In addition to it, a cyclonic circulation over east Assam and neighboring areas has come down which has altered the prospect of precipitation for the coming days.