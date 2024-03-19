Guwahati: Stern Warning Issued To City Bus Drivers As Investigation Launched Into Khanapara Accident

GUWAHATI: The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Kamrup Metro stated that an investigation will be initiated to look into the horrific accident that took the life of an auto-rickshaw driver in Guwahati's Khanapara locality earlier on Tuesday.

The DTO issued a stern warning to the bus conductors by ordering them to refrain from driving the buses and added that the violators will have to face severe consequences.

The DTO of Kamrup (M), while addressing the media, informed that the Transport Department had a word with the authorities of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).

It may be noted that the Transport Department also listened to the plight and grievances of the auto-drivers.