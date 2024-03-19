Guwahati: Stern Warning Issued To City Bus Drivers As Investigation Launched Into Khanapara Accident

GUWAHATI: The District Transport Officer (DTO) of Kamrup Metro stated that an investigation will be initiated to look into the horrific accident that took the life of an auto-rickshaw driver in Guwahati's Khanapara locality earlier on Tuesday.
The DTO issued a stern warning to the bus conductors by ordering them to refrain from driving the buses and added that the violators will have to face severe consequences.
The DTO of Kamrup (M), while addressing the media, informed that the Transport Department had a word with the authorities of the Assam State Transport Corporation (ASTC).
It may be noted that the Transport Department also listened to the plight and grievances of the auto-drivers.
Furthermore, the DTO informed about the decision to give written notices to the organizations operating the buses.
They were also warned that if gruesome incidents of this kind persists in the future, then harsh consequences will await them.
It is worth mentioning that a tragic road accident took place in the Khanapara area of Guwahati on Tuesday, claiming the life of an auto-rickshaw driver and inflicting injuries to two others.
As per reports, the incident occurred when a CNG bus bearing registration number AS 20 2558 banged into a parked auto-rickshaw registered as AS 01QC 8716 in Khanapara.
This fatal collision reportedly killed the auto-rickshaw driver, identified as Hitesh Kalita, on the spot.
Reports further added that two other persons had also sustained injuries in the incident, thereby aggravating the matter. The injured duo was shifted to a hospital for treatment.
Tragic events of this sort have sparked concern among the citizens and highlighted the pressing issue of road safety in the region. They also underscore the need for stricter enforcement of traffic laws to prevent such accidents from occurring in the future.
