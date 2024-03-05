Northeast Indian Fashion Brand Little Box Set To Appear On Shark Tank India

GUWAHATI: In a remarkable accomplishment, Little Box, a fashion brand hailing from Northeast India, is gearing up to make their appearance in the famous reality show Shark Tank India 2024 on March 7, 2024.

The north-eastern fashion brand is eager to demonstrate its unique proposition of sustainable design and affordability to the global audience.

Little Box was founded in 2022 and is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand that caters to the fashion choices of Gen Z. The vision of this brand is to export the fashion sensibilities of the Northeast to a national scale and beyond.