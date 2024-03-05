Northeast Indian Fashion Brand Little Box Set To Appear On Shark Tank India

GUWAHATI: In a remarkable accomplishment, Little Box, a fashion brand hailing from Northeast India, is gearing up to make their appearance in the famous reality show Shark Tank India 2024 on March 7, 2024.
The north-eastern fashion brand is eager to demonstrate its unique proposition of sustainable design and affordability to the global audience.
Little Box was founded in 2022 and is a direct-to-consumer (D2C) fashion brand that caters to the fashion choices of Gen Z. The vision of this brand is to export the fashion sensibilities of the Northeast to a national scale and beyond.
Little Box draws its inspiration from the eclectic street styles of the hill states and it focuses extensively on inclusivity and sustainability.
The brand has surprised many by achieving tremendous success in such a short period of time. In the two years of its existence, the net sales of Little Box have touched Rs. 9 crores, that too in the first year of its operations.
The unique fashion brand is all set to close the current financial year with an impressive net revenue estimated at a whopping 25 crores.
Various factors, including customer trust, price sensitivity, and a commitment to sustainability has contributed to the brand's rapid growth.
Little Box has emerged as a zero-waste brand, and this commitment is reflected in the brand’s design and communication strategy.
Notably, Shark Tank India is an Indian Hindi-language business reality television series that airs on Sony Entertainment Television. The show is the Indian franchise of the American show Shark Tank.
It shows entrepreneurs making business pitches to a panel of investors or sharks, who decide whether to invest in their company.
Season 1 aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 20 December 2021 to 4 February 2022.
Season 2 aired on Sony LIV and Sony Entertainment Television from 2 January 2023 to 10 March 2023. The second season featured Amit Jain, CEO and co-founder of CarDekho group, InsuranceDekho.com as a new shark. Rahul Dua was the host of the season.
ALSO READ: Nagaland Sculptor's Portrait Of PM Modi Earns Him Top Prize At Northeast Youth Festival
ALSO WATCH: