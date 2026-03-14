PM Modi Flags Off Three New Trains, Lays Foundation for Rs 256 Crore Wagon Workshop in Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated and laid foundation stones for several railway infrastructure projects in Kokrajhar, Assam, via video conferencing from Guwahati, flagging off three new train services and announcing a major new maintenance facility for the region.

The three trains flagged off are the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express, and the Narangi-Agartala Express — all aimed at boosting railway connectivity across the Northeast.

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