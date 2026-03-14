PM Modi Flags Off Three New Trains, Lays Foundation for Rs 256 Crore Wagon Workshop in Kokrajhar

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday dedicated and laid foundation stones for several railway infrastructure projects in Kokrajhar, Assam, via video conferencing from Guwahati, flagging off three new train services and announcing a major new maintenance facility for the region.
The three trains flagged off are the Kamakhya-Charlapalli Amrit Bharat Express, the Guwahati-New Jalpaiguri Express, and the Narangi-Agartala Express — all aimed at boosting railway connectivity across the Northeast.
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The Prime Minister also laid the foundation stone for a new Railway Wagon POH (Periodic Overhauling) Workshop at Bashbari, Kokrajhar, at a cost of Rs 256 crore. The facility is expected to strengthen railway rolling stock maintenance infrastructure, improve operational efficiency, and generate employment opportunities in the region.
Modi said the new trains and projects would stimulate trade and tourism while benefiting students and patients through improved connectivity. He added that better communication and logistics would provide easier access to larger markets, boosting the regional economy.
The Prime Minister also highlighted an upcoming rail link to Bhutan and the ongoing modernisation of Kokrajhar station as developments that would transform the area into a major logistics hub. He noted that stoppages of Vande Bharat and Rajdhani Express trains at Kokrajhar reflected the region's rising strategic and economic importance.