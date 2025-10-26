Prelude to Hornbill Festival brings Naga culture to Delhi

NEW DELHI: A prelude to the 26th edition of the Hornbill Festival was held in the national capital on Friday, showcasing Nagaland's vibrant culture and traditions ahead of the state's flagship cultural event scheduled later this year.

The event, organized at Nagaland House, featured traditional music, dance, and cuisine, offering Delhi residents a glimpse into the cultural richness of the north-eastern state.

Kapil Mishra, Minister for Tourism, Art and Culture, Government of NCT of Delhi, attended the programme as the chief guest. He hailed the initiative, calling it a celebration of cultural diversity and national unity.

Speaking to the media, Kapil Mishra said, 'The Autumn Festival is organized with great fervour in the Nagaland Bhavan. I thank Temjen Imna Along and his entire tourism department for this... I have spoken to the minister that we will organise an event in Delhi to promote Naga culture."

Nagaland's Minister for Tourism and Higher Education, Temjen Imna Along, who was also present at the event, emphasised the growing economic and social impact of the Hornbill Festival, which has evolved into one of India's most prominent cultural gatherings.

"The Hornbill Festival has had one of the biggest impacts not only economically but also in the perceptions of the people of the country... Economically, every year, in just 10 days, we have at least 3 lakhs of visitors... In the 10 days, we receive at least Rs 200 crore. The economic impact of the Hornbill Festival is huge," Imna shared.

Highlighting the cultural inclusivity and confidence of the Naga people, the minister said, "The people of Nagaland are also opening up to unlimited avenues of networking with our own countrymen... Nagaland is an enchanted and enchanting state. The Naga people have so many good things in their lives. Unaware of how to reach out to the rest of the world... The past is gone. In the present, those who are insecure, we are not. In the new Bharat, Nagas are not insecure. Nagaland is not insecure. The people of the nation should not be insecure about coming to Nagaland. Come and work with us..."

The Hornbill Festival will be held at the Kisama Heritage Village in Nagaland from December 1 to December 10. (ANI)

