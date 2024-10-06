Railway Protection Force Of NF Railway Nabs 256 Illegal Immigrants This Year

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has nabbed as many as 256 illegal immigrants and 18 Indian agents so far during regular checks across various stations under N.F. Railway from January 2024 till September 2024.
Earlier on 21 September of this year, a routine check by the RPF in the Agartala Railway Station led to the capture of 11 suspected infiltrators.
The individuals were detained after they failed to present any valid documents to prove their identity.
The detainees eventually confessed that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to head towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad by train.
All the illegal entrants were later handed over to the Officer In-Charge, Government Railway Police, Agartala for further legal action.
In the wake of the recent turmoil in neighbouring Bangladesh, the RPF has stepped up their vigilance in railway stations and inside train coaches to detect illegal immigrants attempting to seek refuge in India.
ALSO READ: Assam: Jal Jeevan Mission Suspended Amid Quality Concerns; Congress Demands CBI Inquiry
ALSO WATCH: