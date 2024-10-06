Railway Protection Force Of NF Railway Nabs 256 Illegal Immigrants This Year

GUWAHATI: The Railway Protection Force (RPF) of Northeast Frontier Railway (NFR) has nabbed as many as 256 illegal immigrants and 18 Indian agents so far during regular checks across various stations under N.F. Railway from January 2024 till September 2024.

Earlier on 21 September of this year, a routine check by the RPF in the Agartala Railway Station led to the capture of 11 suspected infiltrators.

The individuals were detained after they failed to present any valid documents to prove their identity.

The detainees eventually confessed that they had entered India illegally from Bangladesh and were planning to head towards Mumbai and Ahmedabad by train.