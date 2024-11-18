Rice Sent From Punjab To Arunachal, Nagaland, Assam Deemed ‘Unfit For Consumption’

CHANDIGARH: The political dispute between the Central Government and Punjab over the 'tardy' paddy procurement this season has now taken a new turn, raising questions about the quality of rice sent from Punjab.

According to media reports, “Samples of rice collected from the stock supplied to at least two consumer states (Nagaland and Arunachal Pradesh) have either been found to be “unfit for human consumption or beyond rejection limit (BRL).”

A Punjab government official, requesting anonymity, revealed that the rice supplied to “Arunachal Pradesh, Karnataka, Assam, and Nagaland were unfit for human consumption."