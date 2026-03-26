Sikkim News

150-200 Tourists Stranded in Chungthang After Landslides Block North Sikkim Routes

Heavy rainfall has triggered multiple landslides in North Sikkim, cutting off the Chungthang-Lachen route and leaving hundreds of tourists stranded, with authorities sheltering them at the ITBP Camp and a local Gurudwara.
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Around 150 to 200 tourists are currently stranded in Chungthang, North Sikkim, after multiple landslides triggered by heavy rainfall blocked key routes in the district, District Collector Anant Jain confirmed.

The landslides have disrupted movement along two critical routes — the Gangtok to Lachen road and the Chungthang to Lachen stretch — leaving tourists who were heading to Lachen stuck at Chungthang.

Also Read: Four workers killed, three injured in Itanagar landslide

Stranded tourists have been accommodated at the ITBP Camp and the local Gurudwara in Chungthang while authorities monitor the situation.

The District Collector said movement towards Lachen remains blocked at multiple points. However, if weather conditions improve, authorities will reassess the routes and may allow travel once they are deemed safe.

In a partial relief, the road to Lachung has been cleared, and tourists from that side have already been safely escorted back to Gangtok.

Intermittent rainfall continues to affect the region, and authorities are closely watching the developing situation. Further updates are awaited.

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