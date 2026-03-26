150-200 Tourists Stranded in Chungthang After Landslides Block North Sikkim Routes

Stranded tourists have been accommodated at the ITBP Camp and the local Gurudwara in Chungthang while authorities monitor the situation.

The District Collector said movement towards Lachen remains blocked at multiple points. However, if weather conditions improve, authorities will reassess the routes and may allow travel once they are deemed safe.

In a partial relief, the road to Lachung has been cleared, and tourists from that side have already been safely escorted back to Gangtok.

Intermittent rainfall continues to affect the region, and authorities are closely watching the developing situation. Further updates are awaited.