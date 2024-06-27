Altered morphology of Teesta River posing threat to life: Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang

New Delhi: Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Tuesday warned that the altered morphology of the Teesta River is posing an imminent threat to lives and many low-lying areas in the mountain state are in immediate risk of submersion, and urged the Centre to take initiatives such as urgent River Training Works to deal with the situation.

Tamang submitted a comprehensive proposal to Union Jal Shakti Minister C.R. Patil in the national capital, detailing the devastating impact of the catastrophic cloudburst that ravaged the state in October last year.

He said that the cloudburst led to significant discharge in the Teesta River, resulting in substantial debris flow and raising the riverbed by 8-10 metres, as he emphasized the urgent requirement for River Training Works (RTW) from Zeema to Melli, including critical areas such as Chungthang, Mangan, Singtam, and Rangpo, to mitigate further destruction.

He also mentioned that low-lying regions and towns like Dikchu, Singtam, Rangpo, and Melli are at high risk of submersion.

“The swollen river is endangering lives and properties, submerging low-lying areas and threatening towns like Dikchu, Singtam, Rangpo, and Melli,” he wrote in his X handle. He appealed to the Centre to conduct a detailed investigation of Teesta River’s altered morphology and send an expert team to the affected areas to assess the extensive damage and provide the necessary guidance and resources to implement effective RTW measures.

“We are confident and hopeful for swift action to safeguard our region and people,” the Chief Minister said. (IANS)

