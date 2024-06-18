Assam: BTC CEM Pramod Boro attends Sikkim CM’s oath-taking

OUR CORRESPONDENT

KOKRAJHAR: The Chief Executive Member (CEM) of Bodoland Territorial Region, Pramod Boro, met Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang (Golay), who is also the president of Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM), at his official residence, Mintokgang at Gangtok, on Saturday evening last. CEM Boro attended the oath-taking ceremony of Tamang as the Chief Minister.

During the meeting, CEM Boro conveyed his best wishes and congratulations to Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on his official assignment as CM for the second term. He thanked the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for successfully forming a government in Sikkim. Both leaders discussed the strengthening of communications, cooperation, and relationships as well as cultural integration between Sikkim and BTR in the days ahead and came to a determination for strategic sustainable development and welfare initiatives.

“I am immensely happy to meet the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang-Golay, at his official residence at Mintokgang, Gangtok. I convey my best wishes to him for his comeback as Chief Minister for the second term and congratulate the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) for their landslide victory to form the government for a second consecutive term. “Your unwavering commitment to public service and dedication to the people leads to remarkable progress in Sikkim,” Boro said, adding that he will look for more positive developments under the leadership of Tamang in Sikkim.

Meanwhile, the Chief Minister of Sikkim, Prem Singh Tamang Golay, has appreciated the CEM of BTC Pramod Boro for his maiden visit to Sikkim. “I am very glad to receive the Chief Executive Member of Bodoland Territorial Council, Pramod Boro, at my official residence, Mintokgang, Gangtok, as both of us have a close relationship. During our meeting, Boro extended his heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to our Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) on forming the new government,” Tamang said, adding that the inspiring words of support from Boro were praiseworthy. He also said Boro’s visit was thankful, and his encouragement is greatly valued as both of them will embark on their new journey in the days to come.

It may be mentioned that both Tamang and Boro had been maintaining close relationships for a long time, and they used to visit Kokrajhar and Gangtok from time to time, sharing ideas on various fields. As Sikkim is a fully organic state, the Agriculture and Horticulture Department of Sikkim offered technical and material support for organic cultivation methods and market access to Bodoland Territorial Council last year, besides bringing the cultural attachment to a close.

