Border village Lachen cut off for 16 months; residents protest in Gangtok

GANGTOK: Residents of the strategically important border village of Lachen in north Sikkim on Monday gathered in Gangtok demanding urgent restoration of road connectivity and greater government accountability, alleging prolonged hardship and economic devastation after repeated disruptions since the October 2023 South Lhonak Glacial Lake Outburst Flood (GLOF).

Villagers who travelled through difficult terrain to reach the state capital expressed disappointment after Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang did not meet them during the protest.

Residents said Lachen had remained effectively cut off for nearly 16 months, with repeated road damage leaving the tourism-dependent border village isolated and economically crippled.

"We have risked our lives just to demand better connectivity for our village," said a resident, Sangay Lachenpa, alleging that deteriorating road conditions had made even access to essential supplies hazardous.

He claimed the prolonged disruption had severely hit livelihoods, with tourism activity in the region almost collapsing.

According to residents, more than 120 hotels in Lachen alone were collectively suffering losses exceeding Rs 30 lakh daily, apart from losses faced by taxi operators, shopkeepers and other businesses. Villagers also warned of growing migration from the strategically sensitive border area due to a lack of connectivity and economic opportunities.

"Government policy has always been to keep border areas populated, but because of poor connectivity, especially the younger generation is now moving out," Sangay said.

Another resident, Dathup Lachenpa, described the journey to Gangtok as an ordeal, saying people were forced to construct makeshift bridges and cross washed-out stretches on foot. "Life has never been smooth for us after the October 3, 2023, GLOF," he said, alleging that repair work on a damaged 20-metre road stretch, cut off since April 5, had progressed too slowly.

He said residents were now walking nearly 20 kilometres downhill to collect LPG cylinders and carry them back home during the monsoon.

Responding to the protests, Lachen-Mangan MLA Samdup Lepcha acknowledged that the situation was serious and said the government was closely monitoring restoration work. He said residents currently had to use a 241-kilometre bypass route to reach Gangtok due to repeated disruptions on the Taram Chu Road.

Lepcha said Border Roads Organisation (BRO) officials had assured the government that the road would be made motorable by July 16. He added that alternative solutions, including a temporary riverbed road and a long-term tunnel project, were also being explored. "The public's frustration is understandable," he said, while urging opposition parties not to politicise the issue. (IANS)

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