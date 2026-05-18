Minister Scindia Launches ₹223 Crore Projects in Sikkim on Statehood Day

GANGTOK: Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) and Communications Jyotiraditya Scindia on Saturday participated in the 51st Statehood Day celebrations of Sikkim and joined the inauguration and foundation stone laying ceremonies for 21 development projects worth Rs 223 crore.

The celebrations were attended by Vice President C. P. Radhakrishnan, Sikkim Governor Om Prakash Mathur and Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang.

Addressing the gathering in Nepali, Scindia said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Sikkim has emerged as a leading example of sustainable growth, organic agriculture, tourism-led development and ecological stewardship.

He described the Himalayan state as “a model of balanced development where progress walks hand in hand with nature, culture and identity”.

Under the NESIDS-Roads initiative, connectivity projects worth over Rs 45 crore were inaugurated, including bridge connectivity works linking NH-10 to IBP Road, projects over the Rongrong river in Pakyong district and across Rangpo Khola in Namchi district.

The dignitaries also laid the foundation stone for the geometric improvement and carpeting of the 15.8-km Rimbi Khola-Yuksam road in Gyalshing district at a cost of Rs 24.52 crore to improve regional and tourism connectivity.

A major highlight of the programme was the launch of Mission Sikkim Organics as Sikkim’s USP, an initiative with an estimated outlay of Rs 360 crore aimed at transforming Sikkim into a globally integrated premium organic economy. According to officials, the Mission, anchored by the Ministry of DoNER in partnership with the Sikkim government, APEDA, NABARD, NERAMAC, SIOL, farmer-producer organisations, cooperatives and private stakeholders, is expected to benefit over 66,000 farmer families across the state.

The Ministry of DoNER will contribute Rs 85 crore towards infrastructure, aggregation systems and programme coordination under the initiative.

The Mission seeks to strengthen certification systems, processing, branding and export-market integration for organic produce, while also focusing on value-chain development for crops such as large cardamom and ginger.

Several other projects undertaken under the SoNEC initiative were also highlighted, including augmentation of the Namthang Bazar water supply system, development of academic and science blocks in government colleges, establishment of a Bamboo Industrial Park and remodelling of the Burtuk heliport. Scindia said the Centre, in coordination with the Sikkim government and Union Road Transport and Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari, is also working towards an alternative alignment to NH-10 to ensure resilient all-weather connectivity for the state. (IANS)

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