CBSE Faces Barriers In Recognizing Tamang, Rai, Gurung And Sherpa Languages In Sikkim Curriculum

GANGTOK: Indra Hang Subba, the Lok Sabha MP from Sikkim, has focused attention to the inclusion of Tamang, Rai, Gurung, and Sherpa languages in the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) curriculum in Sikkim.

Jayant Chaudhary, Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship and Minister of State for Education, has responded by saying that the recognition of these languages in CBSE’s Class XI and XII curriculum is not feasible due to logistical and academic limitations.

Referring to the letter from Subba dated 26 July 2024, Chaudhary acknowledged the profound cultural significance that these languages hold in the Himalayan state of Sikkim.