Meghalaya: Heavy Downpour Claims Ten Lives In Garo Hills, CM Sangma Extends Support

TURA: In a tragic turn of event, seven members of the same family were killed after a hill fell on top of their house, burying them deep within, in Meghalaya's South Garo Hills as heavy downpour wreaks havoc in the region.

This horrific incident was reported to have taken place in the village of Hatiasa Songmong under Gasuapara in South Garo Hills where the entire family was buried under debris following a hill caving over where they lived.

The deceased individuals have been identified as Silji R Marak (60, mother), Merina R Marak (39, daughter), Sama N Sangma (50 son-in-law), Chengbe R Marak, (22, granddaughter), Desrang R Marak (14, grandson) Silbera R Marak (8, granddaughter) and Dimse R Marak (1.5 yrs, great-granddaughter).