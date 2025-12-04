Companies Act 2013 not applicable in Sikkim, says Centre

GANGTOK: Minister of State for Corporate Affairs Harsh Malhotra clarified that the Companies Act, 2013, does not apply to Sikkim, reaffirming the state’s distinct legal status in corporate matters.

According to Ministry of Corporate Affairs, MoS Malhotra was responding to an unstarred question put up by Rajya Sabha Member of Parliament from Sikkim, D T Lepcha, who had questioned the Ministry over the reported difficulties being faced by Sikkim stakeholders over registration of companies, filing of statutory returns and compliance procedures under MCA21 portal due to connectivity issues and lack of facilitation centres in the State.

MP Lepcha had also questioned the Ministry on the existence of any proposals submitted by the Centre to establish a dedicated MCA facilitation centre in Sikkim to assist start-ups, MSMEs, and corporate entities operating within the State, and on plans to provide special exemptions or other related support to strengthen such entities.

MoS Malhotra responded that, since the Companies Act, 2013, is “not applicable” in the State of Sikkim, any questions raised by the MP “does not arise”. (ANI)

Also read: Sikkim's Eco-Tourism Vision: 13th International Tourism Mart 2025