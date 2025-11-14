13th International Tourism Mart to showcase Sikkim’s Sustainable Tourism Vision

GANGTOK: The Ministry of Tourism, Government of India, in coordination with the Government of Sikkim, is all set to organize the 13th International Tourism Mart (ITM) for the North Eastern Region from November 13 to 16, 2025, at Gangtok, Sikkim.

The event will be inaugurated by Chief Minister of Sikkim Prem Singh Tamang, in the presence of Union Minister of Tourism and Culture Gajendra Singh Shekhawat and Chief Minister of Arunachal Pradesh Pema Khandu, along with Tourism Ministers from all North Eastern States and senior officials from the Ministry of Tourism and State Governments.

The International Tourism Mart is the Ministry's annual flagship event aimed at showcasing the tourism potential of the North Eastern Region -- often called the "Ashta Lakshmi" of India -- to domestic and international stakeholders. The Mart provides a platform to promote the Northeast's rich natural beauty, vibrant cultural heritage, and adventure tourism opportunities while encouraging sustainable and inclusive growth in tourism.

Hosting the 13th edition of ITM in Gangtok holds deep significance. Sikkim, known for its pristine landscapes, organic farming, eco-friendly practices, and warm hospitality, has emerged as a national and international model for sustainable tourism. The state's progressive policies have earned it accolades such as being India's first organic state and a Global Model for Ecotourism.

From the snow-capped peaks of Kanchenjunga to serene monasteries like Rumtek and Pemayangtse, from vibrant festivals to rich biodiversity, Sikkim offers a seamless blend of nature, spirituality, and culture. Its commitment to community-led tourism, environmental conservation, and women's participation in tourism enterprises makes it a leading example of responsible tourism in action.

Aligned with the Ministry of Tourism's "Travel for Life" initiative, the 13th ITM 2025 in Gangtok will highlight eco-tourism, wellness, culture, and adventure as its core themes, underscoring Sikkim's role as a torchbearer for sustainable tourism practices in India.

This year's ITM will welcome representatives from 19 countries, including Spain, Thailand, France, Russia, Germany, and Vietnam. The event will feature 39 international tour operators, 5 international influencers, 50 domestic buyers, 20 domestic influencers, and 91 domestic sellers, fostering meaningful B2B interactions and global partnerships.

A series of technical sessions, panel discussions, and product presentations will explore emerging opportunities in cinematic tourism, homestays, youth entrepreneurship, digital innovation, sustainability, and adventure tourism. The event aims to strengthen networks among domestic and international stakeholders, encouraging investment and cooperation in the Northeast's tourism sector.

The Mart will also feature cultural performances celebrating the rich artistic and folk traditions of the North East. Delegates will experience technical visits to prominent attractions in and around Gangtok, including the Rumtek Monastery, Do Drul Chorten, and the Namgyal Institute of Tibetology, providing a glimpse into Sikkim's unique cultural and spiritual identity.

Post-event familiarization tours will take participants to various destinations across the North Eastern States, allowing them to experience firsthand the region's diverse landscapes, cuisines, crafts, and traditions.

The 13th International Tourism Mart in Gangtok serves as a testament to the government's commitment to transforming the Northeast into a global tourism hub. With its serene environment, forward-thinking tourism model, and strong community ethos, Sikkim provides the perfect backdrop for this landmark event - celebrating the spirit of unity in diversity and reaffirming the promise of responsible, inclusive, and sustainable tourism development. (ANI)

