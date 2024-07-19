ESIC outreaches to North East States and Sikkim

GANGTOK: ESIC held a two-day zonal program on 15th and 16th of July 2024 initiating ‘brainstorming sessions’ with various Trade Union leaders, Employers and other Employees representatives, Labour Secretaries, and their representatives of all State Governments of the North Eastern States and Sikkim at the Assam Administrative Staff College, Guwahati, with an objective to further expand the coverage of ESI Scheme in all the districts of these States. The Director General of ESIC, Kamal Kishore Soan, chaired all the sessions, with all concerned Commissioner level Officers of ESIC HQ as well as the Zonal Insurance Commissioner and Medical Commissioner, in attendance.

Meetings with Employees’ and Employers’ representatives were held with the objective of getting their ground-level feedback and suggestions to further improve the service delivery system and Healthcare under the ESI Scheme in all the North Eastern states and Sikkim. Meetings with the secretaries of the BOCW boards of the states were also held for discussion on issues of the construction workers, stated the press release.

