Sikkim Transport Department Launches Online Apps To Deter Overcharging

GANGTOK: In a significant move, the Sikkim Transport Department has decided to introduce cashless payments and online booking systems.

This comes in response to several tourists and locals expressing discontent due to overcharging.

While addressing a press conference at Yatayat Bhawan on Wednesday, Sikkim Transport Department Secretary Raj Yadav revealed that the department has partnered with leading apps such as PayTM, RedBus, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, PhonePe, GPay, Yatra, and IRCTC.

Online bus booking for various routes, including Siliguri, Gangtok, Ravangla, Pelling, Jorethang, and Namchi has now been enabled by the Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT).