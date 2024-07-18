Sikkim Transport Department Launches Online Apps To Deter Overcharging

GANGTOK: In a significant move, the Sikkim Transport Department has decided to introduce cashless payments and online booking systems.
This comes in response to several tourists and locals expressing discontent due to overcharging.
While addressing a press conference at Yatayat Bhawan on Wednesday, Sikkim Transport Department Secretary Raj Yadav revealed that the department has partnered with leading apps such as PayTM, RedBus, MakeMyTrip, Goibibo, PhonePe, GPay, Yatra, and IRCTC.
Online bus booking for various routes, including Siliguri, Gangtok, Ravangla, Pelling, Jorethang, and Namchi has now been enabled by the Sikkim Nationalized Transport (SNT).
This digital transformation aims to provide a seamless experience for residents and visitors and it will also ensure a convenient and efficient transportation system in Sikkim.
In addition to it, the Sikkim Transport Department is also set to launch the Sikkim Cab service to curb the issue of overcharging.
Transport Secretary Raj Yadav elaborated about this issue at length and also spoke about the steps taken by the Sikkim government to mitigate this malpractice.
The top official disclosed that the state government has taken proactive measures to promote tourism. He stated that overcharging of taxi fares during the season has taken a toll on the tourism industry as the number of tourists visiting this picturesque Himalayan paradise has taken a hit.
The high-ranking official shared that several tourists have complained about this issue on social media. He raised serious concerns regarding the overcharging of taxi fares.
After scrutinizing it during the coordination meeting with various Taxi Associations and Tour & Travel agents, the decision to implement the app-based online taxi booking system as a solution to overcharging of taxi fares in Sikkim was taken.
The new system boasts of key features, the likes of which includes cashless transactions through PayTM and other leading apps, online bus booking through RedBus and other platforms, EDC e-Ticketing for on-road passengers with fare payment via online modes, and an IRCTC Holiday Packages Booking Office in Gangtok offering comprehensive travel solutions and hassle-free booking for domestic and international packages.
The department has also mandated the compulsory pasting of QR codes in all taxis to accept UPI payments through Gpay and PayTM.
