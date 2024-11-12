French Ambassador Meets Sikkim Chief Secretary, Seeks To Strengthen Ties With The State

GANGTOK: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou met with Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday, November 11, at the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok, aiming to strengthen ties with the state.

His spouse, Cecile Mathou, and officials from the French consulate in Kolkata accompanied him to the meeting where the ambassador highlighted the historical and cultural bonds between France and Sikkim.

The discussions aimed to expand cooperation across various sectors.

Mathou highlighted the durable connection between France and Sikkim, citing the significant impact of French explorer and author Alexandra David-Neel, who resided in Sikkim for nearly three years.