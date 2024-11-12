French Ambassador Meets Sikkim Chief Secretary, Seeks To Strengthen Ties With The State

GANGTOK: French Ambassador Thierry Mathou met with Sikkim's Chief Secretary VB Pathak on Monday, November 11, at the Tashiling Secretariat in Gangtok, aiming to strengthen ties with the state.
His spouse, Cecile Mathou, and officials from the French consulate in Kolkata accompanied him to the meeting where the ambassador highlighted the historical and cultural bonds between France and Sikkim.
The discussions aimed to expand cooperation across various sectors.
Mathou highlighted the durable connection between France and Sikkim, citing the significant impact of French explorer and author Alexandra David-Neel, who resided in Sikkim for nearly three years.
Her experiences led to the publication of over 30 works, including the popular 1929 book Magic and Mystery in Tibet, which brought global attention to the region's mystical heritage.
Chief Secretary Pathak proposed possible areas of collaboration, stressing the need for solutions to reduce Gangtok’s traffic congestion and enhance solid waste management practices.
He also shared insights about key projects currently in progress across Sikkim.
The discussions were extended to encompass interactions with secretaries from various government departments, seeking to pave the way for future collaboration.