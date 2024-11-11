Sikkim CM Inaugurates World's Largest Zang-Dok-Palri Temple

GANGTOK: In a historic moment for the state, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the world’s largest Zang-dok-palri Temple at the Denjong Mindrolling Monastery on November 11, 2024. This occasion marks a significant milestone for the state.

The consecration of the monastery was also performed during the ceremony which was attended by people from across Sikkim and beyond.

CM Tamang, while addressing the event, stressed upon the importance of this day for both Sikkim and the broader Himalayan community. He exuded pride in witnessing the completion of the temple, which was under construction since 2017, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.