Sikkim CM Inaugurates World's Largest Zang-Dok-Palri Temple

GANGTOK: In a historic moment for the state, Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang inaugurated the world’s largest Zang-dok-palri Temple at the Denjong Mindrolling Monastery on November 11, 2024. This occasion marks a significant milestone for the state.
The consecration of the monastery was also performed during the ceremony which was attended by people from across Sikkim and beyond.
CM Tamang, while addressing the event, stressed upon the importance of this day for both Sikkim and the broader Himalayan community. He exuded pride in witnessing the completion of the temple, which was under construction since 2017, but faced delays due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Several challenges came along the way but it did not prevent the construction of this magnificent structure which is finally inaugurated today in a grand ceremony.
The Sikkim CM emphasized its tremendous potential as a major tourist hotspot. He assured that the government would accelerate road construction to enhance accessibility to the site.
