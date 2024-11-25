78th Independence Day Cup Football Tournament Begins At Nagaon

A CORRESPONDENT

NAGAON: The 78th Independence Day Cup Prize Money Football Tournament kicked off at Nurul Amin Stadium on Sunday.

The tournament, organized by the Nagaon Sports Association, was inaugurated by Nagaon MLA and president of the sports association, Rupak Sharma. Bhaskar Ganguly, the former captain of Indian football, Dhyanchand award winner Shabbir Ali, Bidhan Das, former coach of Indian football team and sports official and DC Narendra Kr Shah attended the event as invited as well as special guests.

In the inaugural match, Amlan Gusthi defeated Shivsagar's Halowating United Football Club 2-0 to enter the pre-quarterfinals. Rinchin Karma Darji of Amlan Gusthi scored the first goal in the 48th minute, followed by Madhurjya Madhab Barua in the 67th minute.

While addressing the occasion, former captain of Indian football team Ganguly and coach of Indian football team Ali promised to extend full support if a football academy is established in Nagaon. During the event, 17 veteran footballers above 60 years of age from undivided Nagaon district were felicitated.

The Star Sporting Club will play tomorrow against Kar sang Football Club, Majuli.

