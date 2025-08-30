Indian Army and Bisleri International Join Hands for Developing Eco Zone in Sikkim

Gangtok: Bisleri International Pvt. Ltd. has signed a Letter of Association (LoA) and a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Indian Army, Sikkim, to develop eco zone for plastic waste management through its flagship program Bottles for Change (BFC), at the Gangtok Military Station. The agreement was formally signed in the presence of senior army officials and representatives from Bisleri International.

Through this association, BFC will contribute to develop plastic waste management & send all post-consumer plastic from the station for recycling. Also, the partnership aims to create awareness, drive behavioural change, and promote sustainable practices for a cleaner and greener future. It also marks a significant milestone for Bisleri as the Bottles for Change program expands into the state of Sikkim.

Commenting on the association, Mr. Angelo George, CEO of Bisleri International, said, “It is an honour for Bisleri to collaborate with the Indian Army at Gangtok Military Station. Through the Bottles for Change initiative, we are committed to supporting the Army’s efforts in developing the Eco Zone and creating a model of environmental responsibility. This partnership reflects our shared vision of sustainability and national pride. We look forward to building a lasting association for a more sustainable Sikkim.” (IANS)

Also Read: Sikkim govt to launch initiative to provide legal aid at people’s doorsteps

Also Watch: