Indian Army and Navy carry out ‘challenging combat’ in Sikkim

GANGTOK: The Indian Army’s PARA (Special Forces) and the Indian Navy’s Marine Commandos (MARCOS) have carried out a rare and challenging combat diving exercise in Sikkim at a staggering altitude of 17,000 feet, officials said on Monday. The joint training exercise, conducted from August 30 to September 5, tested the operational endurance of the country’s elite forces in freezing high-altitude waters.

It featured a range of advanced combat diving manoeuvres, including open-circuit air diving, closed-circuit pure oxygen diving, dives up to a depth of 17 metres, and night diving in extreme cold conditions.

Officials said the exercise was conducted in treacherous terrain and icy waters, underscoring the professionalism, adaptability and courage of both the Army’s PARA (SF) and the Navy’s MARCOS.

“Operating in rarefied air and freezing waters expands combat capability and reinforces operational readiness for future battlefields where unpredictability is the only constant,” a Defence PRO said.

According to the Army, such high-altitude diving drills are critical for preparing troops to operate seamlessly across diverse terrains - from the Himalayan frontiers to the deep seas. The exercise also sharpened specialised combat skills and boosted synergy between the two Services, enhancing jointmanship.

The high-altitude environment, which adds physiological and logistical challenges, was deliberately chosen to stretch the limits of combat diving.

Officials pointed out that precision tasks under such conditions demand resilience, versatility, and mental toughness, qualities essential for special operations.

Speaking on the occasion, the Team Commander of the exercise said, “Training in these extreme conditions tests every aspect of a soldier’s endurance, skill and mental strength. It ensures that when called upon, our teams can operate effectively in any environment, no matter how harsh or demanding. This exercise reflects the spirit of jointmanship and the commitment of our elite forces to remain prepared for every challenge.”

The PARA (SF) and MARCOS are among India’s most battle-hardened forces, with expertise ranging from high-altitude warfare to deep-sea special operations. Joint drills such as this underline India’s emphasis on readiness and versatility in an evolving security landscape.

