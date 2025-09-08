Sikkim to Open Chola and Doklam for Domestic Tourists from Sept 27

Guwahati: The Sikkim government has announced that it will open the high altitude destinations of Chola and Doklam to Indian tourists from September 27, marking a significant expansion of the Himalayan state’s tourism offerings.

C.S. Rao, Additional Chief Secretary of the Tourism and Civil Aviation Department, said only 25 vehicles per day will be permitted to visit each destination initially. Necessary permits will be issued after consultations with tourism stakeholders to finalise the operational framework.

Foreign nationals will not ne allowed beyond Changu, officials clarified. To ensure safety, acclimatisation centres are being developed at the 17th Mile, with new accommodation packages prepared in Kupup and Gnathang. Motorbike travel will also be allowed under specific safety guidelines.

While Doklam already has basic infrastructure in place, a five kilometre stretch in Chola, partly inside the Pangolakha Wildlife Sanctuary, is still being upgraded. The government is also planning to promote battlefield tourism, with Defence Minister Rajnath Singh expected to inaugurate the initiative on January 15.

Meanwhile, after months of closure due to landslides, North Sikkim has reopened to tourists with a faster alternative route via Sangkalang, Chungthang, cutting travel time by 1.5 hours. Tourists can now visit Lachung, Yumthang Valley and Zero Point, though Lachen remains inaccessible due to bridge repairs.