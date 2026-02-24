Indian Army rescues 46 stranded tourists in East Sikkim under 'Op Himrahat'

GANGTOK: The Indian Army has carried out a swift rescue operation under 'Operation Himrahat' in the high-altitude areas of East Sikkim, safely evacuating 46 stranded tourists following heavy snowfall and extreme weather conditions, officials said on Monday.

According to defence officials, sudden and intense snowfall accompanied by sub-zero temperatures on February 22 disrupted normal movement in several vulnerable stretches of East Sikkim, leaving multiple tourist vehicles stranded and civilians exposed to harsh climatic conditions.

Responding promptly, Indian Army troops stationed in the region launched a coordinated relief and rescue operation to assist those affected.

According to an official statement, the rescued tourists were shifted to the nearest Army camp, where they were provided immediate medical examination and necessary care.

The Army ensured warm shelter, hot meals, heating facilities and essential relief materials to help mitigate the effects of severe cold and altitude-related stress.

Medical teams closely monitored the health condition of all rescued individuals and confirmed that they were stable, before facilitating their onward movement.

In addition to evacuating stranded civilians, the Army also assisted in the safe and orderly movement of over 150 tourist vehicles from affected routes to secure locations.

Troops regulated traffic movement in difficult terrain, preventing panic and further exposure to extreme weather conditions. Defence officials said the timely intervention helped restore mobility in the region and prevented the situation from escalating amid adverse weather. Despite operating in challenging high-altitude conditions and freezing temperatures, Army personnel remained fully prepared and responsive throughout the operation.

The successful conduct of 'Operation Himrahat' once again underscores the Army's role as a dependable first responder during natural calamities in the region, officials added. (IANS)

