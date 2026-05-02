Kiren Rijiju Receives Warm Welcome in North Sikkim Visit

GANGTOK: Union Minister Kiren Rijiju on Thursday said he was deeply moved by the warm reception accorded to him during his visit to Mangan district in Sikkim, praising the hospitality and spirit of the people of the region.

Sharing his experience in a post on X, Rijiju said the residents of Mangan, Lachung, and Lachen welcomed him with warmth and affection.

He described the picturesque Himalayan region as a land that beautifully represents "strength and simplicity in its finest form".

The Union Minister was accompanied by Sikkim minister Samdup Lepcha, government officials, local leaders, and noted singer Mohit Chauhan during the visit.

The gathering reflected close coordination between the Centre and the state government in promoting development and public outreach in the region.

Rijiju also appreciated the cultural richness and peaceful environment of North Sikkim, stating that such interactions strengthen bonds between communities and leadership.

His visit is being seen as significant amid continued focus on connectivity, tourism, and infrastructure growth in the strategically important Himalayan state of Sikkim. (IANS)

Also Read: Sikkim: SKM names nominees for urban civic bodies after poll sweep