Massive turnout, celebrations in Gangtok; people hail PM Modi's visit to Sikkim

GANGTOK: Enthusiasm and celebration swept across Gangtok after Prime Minister Narendra Modi's roadshow in Sikkim for the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim's statehood, with thousands of people from across the state turning out to catch a glimpse of the leader and take part in what many described as a historic moment.

The streets of the capital city were packed with people from early morning, reflecting the excitement surrounding the Prime Minister's visit. Residents from remote and far-flung areas of Sikkim travelled long distances to be part of the occasion, turning the roadshow into a massive public gathering marked by cheers, music and festivities.

Bikash Basnet, Political Secretary to the Chief Minister of Sikkim, told IANS that the turnout and public enthusiasm were unprecedented. ''Everyone here in Gangtok was so excited. People started gathering since morning. It's been almost a year since we have been waiting for his presence. People from far-flung areas of Sikkim gathered here in Gangtok. Every corner of the city was filled with people. We could see the excitement on people's faces. It was historic and a proud moment for every Sikkimese,'' he said.

The Prime Minister's visit came with celebrations linked to the state's golden jubilee year, adding to the significance of the event.

Kunzang Gyatso, an Everest climber and President of the Sikkim Sports Climbing Association, said the visit had inspired the younger generation. ''We are very delighted to see the Prime Minister, especially our young generation. I would like to thank Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang for inviting him for the golden jubilee celebrations,'' he said.

Residents described the visit as a moment of pride for the small Himalayan state.

Subedar Ranjit Khaling, a former Army personnel, expressed his emotions, saying, ''We were so excited to see the Prime Minister here that we cannot describe it in words. Such a big leader coming to our small state in the Northeast is a very proud moment for us.''

After the roadshow concluded, the celebratory mood continued across Gangtok. People were seen dancing, singing, and walking through the streets in groups, soaking in the festive atmosphere. The city resembled a carnival-like setting, with locals and visitors alike sharing in the excitement. (IANS)

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