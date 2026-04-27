PM Modi in Sikkim April 27–28 for Golden Jubilee Finale

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is in Sikkim on April 27 and 28 for a two-day visit that marks the close of the state's 50th statehood anniversary celebrations — and the launch of a major development push worth over Rs 4,000 crore.

Modi arrived in Gangtok on Sunday afternoon. The bulk of the official programme is scheduled for Monday, April 28.

Orchidarium Visit, Then the Main Ceremony

The Prime Minister is set to begin Monday with a visit to the Orchidarium in Gangtok — newly developed as a world-class Orchid Experience Centre intended to highlight Sikkim's biodiversity and floral heritage.

At around 10 a.m., he will head to Paljor Stadium for the concluding ceremony of the Golden Jubilee celebrations. There, he will inaugurate, launch, and lay the foundation stones of projects spanning infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, tourism, and agriculture. He will also address the gathering.

Healthcare Projects on the Agenda

In the healthcare sector, Modi will lay the foundation stone for a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital at Yangang in Namchi district.

He will also inaugurate a 30-bedded Integrated Sowa Rigpa Hospital at NIT Deorali — a facility focused on traditional Himalayan medicine.

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