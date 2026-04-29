Nothing like playing football with young friends: PM Modi shares glimpse of ‘lovely Gangtok morning’

GANGTOK: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday joined his “young friends” in playing football in Gangtok, Sikkim, calling it a lovely morning and an “energising session”.

Sharing photos of his game session in a post on X, PM Modi said, “Nothing like playing some football with my young friends in Sikkim on a lovely Gangtok morning!” In another post, he said, “Clearly, an energising football session with these youngsters!” Football enjoys immense popularity in the northeastern region and stands as one of the area’s most significant sports interests, frequently competing with or even outshining cricket in states such as Sikkim, Mizoram, Manipur, and Meghalaya.

The states of Assam, Arunachal Pradesh, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Sikkim, and Tripura account for only approximately 3.8 per cent of India’s overall population, yet they reliably generate a significant portion of the nation’s premier football talent — typically around one-third or more of the athletes in the Indian Super League (ISL) and other top leagues. The Prime Minister arrived in Gangtok on Monday for the closing ceremony marking the 50th anniversary of Sikkim’s statehood.

He held a two-kilometre-long cultural roadshow when enthusiastic residents lined both sides of the roads to welcome him, waving the tricolour and dressed in traditional attire.

Earlier on Monday, Prime Minister Modi had an “enriching interaction” with Padma awardees and several distinguished personalities from different fields. Sharing details of the meeting in a post on X, the Prime Minister said it was “wonderful discussing a wide range of issues” with the attendees, highlighting the importance of engaging with individuals who have made notable contributions in diverse sectors. According to officials, the interaction brought together Padma awardees, social workers, artists, academicians, sportspersons and other achievers who have earned recognition for their service and excellence in their respective domains.

The Prime Minister’s engagement with awardees and achievers is seen as part of his broader outreach to acknowledge grassroots contributors, innovators and individuals who have played a significant role in nation-building.

According to sources, the discussions covered a range of subjects, including development, culture, innovation, education, social welfare and opportunities for youth. The participants are also believed to have shared their experiences and suggestions with the Prime Minister.

PM Modi has often used such interactions during his visits across states to recognise local talent and understand regional aspirations directly from people who have excelled in public life and community service.

His visit to Gangtok has generated considerable enthusiasm, with several programmes lined up during the tour. (IANS)

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