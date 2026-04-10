Operation Him Setu: Army Evacuates 1,400 Stranded in North Sikkim Landslides

The Indian Army has successfully completed the evacuation of all 1,321 tourists and 84 local residents stranded in North Sikkim after landslides cut off road connectivity in the region, officials confirmed on Thursday.

The operation, named 'Operation Him Setu', was launched to rescue those stranded in the Lachen area following landslide damage on the Lachen-Chungthang road — a stretch located close to the India-China border.

Defence Spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Mahendra Rawat confirmed that the entire evacuation was carried out in an incident-free and coordinated manner within 48 hours, despite severe weather conditions including heavy snowfall.

A footbridge was constructed to restore connectivity across the disrupted stretches, enabling safe and continuous movement of evacuees. Army vehicles also helped tow civilian vehicles across difficult terrain.

Also Read: 1,500 Tourists Stranded in Sikkim's Lachen After Road Breach; Evacuation Underway via 17,000-Feet Pass