Sikkim: Pakyong Airport Advisory Committee Focuses On Resumption Plans And Addressing Key Challenges

GANGTOK: The Pakyong Airport Advisory Committee convened an important meeting today under the chairmanship of MP Indra Hang Subba, with the area MLA Pamin Lepcha, Director of Pakyong Airport (AAI) SK Singh, and other key officials.

The ultimate objective of the meeting was on the critical issues which are impacting the airport’s operations, with a goal to ensure the timely resumption of flights and address infrastructure-related challenges.

MP Indra Hang Subba fetched updates on when the flight operations will resume. He stated that regular flights are planned to resume in March 2025, but concerted efforts are going on to restart the services as early as December 2024.

The committee also addressed pressing issues which are severely impacting the local community including land acquisition, compensation, and the impact of recurring monsoon related landslides. These challenges have been a notable concern for the community and airports functionality. The discussion also highlighted communal efforts to resolve the matters expediently.

The agenda also contained some important discussion like runway maintenance and the stationing of state security forces. The advisory committee gave their full dedication in establishing the required infrastructure and safety measures to facilitate the efficient operation of the airport.

They conveyed confidence in addressing the challenges and ensuring the swift resumption of services at Pakyong Airport. They also mentioned in the meeting that they are positive about the efforts to be fruitful.