Sikkim News

Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Lauds Women's Rally Supporting Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang has praised a large women's rally held across the state in support of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam, calling it a powerful reflection of unity, awareness, and collective resolve for women's empowerment.
Women’s Reservation Bill
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Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday praised a large rally organised by women across the state in support of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam — the Women's Reservation Bill — describing it as a powerful demonstration of solidarity and collective purpose.

In a social media post, Tamang said it was a matter of "immense pride, unity, and encouragement" to witness women from all sections of society — mothers, sisters, and daughters representing every constituency — come together in support of women's empowerment.

"A Reflection of Strength and Determination"

The Chief Minister said the rally symbolised the growing strength and determination of women in Sikkim and their increasing participation in shaping public discourse.

"This collective expression of solidarity reflects the strength, awareness and determination of the women of our state," Tamang said, extending his best wishes on behalf of the state government.

He added that such initiatives would play a crucial role in building a more inclusive and empowered society, and described the active participation of women in such movements as "truly inspiring."

Also Read: Women’s Reservation Bill will transform India’s political governance landscape: Pema Khandu

Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam a "Historic Milestone"

Describing the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam as a landmark reform, Tamang said its passage marked a historic milestone in advancing women's empowerment in India.

He credited Prime Minister Narendra Modi for conceptualising the initiative, calling it one of the most significant achievements of the 21st century in strengthening gender equality in the country.

A Call for Sustained Momentum

The Chief Minister expressed hope that the momentum generated by such public participation would continue to inspire progress and unity in the years ahead.

He emphasised that sustained collective will and effort are essential to ensuring meaningful representation and opportunities for women across all sectors of society.

Prem Singh Tamang
Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam

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