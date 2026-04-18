Sikkim CM Prem Singh Tamang Lauds Women's Rally Supporting Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam

Sikkim Chief Minister Prem Singh Tamang on Friday praised a large rally organised by women across the state in support of the Nari Shakti Vandhan Adhiniyam — the Women's Reservation Bill — describing it as a powerful demonstration of solidarity and collective purpose.

In a social media post, Tamang said it was a matter of "immense pride, unity, and encouragement" to witness women from all sections of society — mothers, sisters, and daughters representing every constituency — come together in support of women's empowerment.

"A Reflection of Strength and Determination"

The Chief Minister said the rally symbolised the growing strength and determination of women in Sikkim and their increasing participation in shaping public discourse.

"This collective expression of solidarity reflects the strength, awareness and determination of the women of our state," Tamang said, extending his best wishes on behalf of the state government.

He added that such initiatives would play a crucial role in building a more inclusive and empowered society, and described the active participation of women in such movements as "truly inspiring."

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