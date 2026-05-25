PM shares Scindia’s article on Sikkim’s journey towards ‘Viksit Sikkim 2047’, organic economy mission

NEW DELHI: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday shared an article authored by Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia highlighting Sikkim’s development journey as the northeastern state entered its 51st year of statehood.

In his post on X, the Prime Minister referred to Khangchendzonga as the protector of Sikkim’s land, memory, and consciousness, while underlining the significance of the mountain in shaping the state’s identity and aspirations.

The Prime Minister posted on X, “As Sikkim enters its 51st year of statehood, Union Minister @JM_Scindia writes about Khangchendzonga, lauding it as the protector of the land, memory and consciousness of Sikkim.”

“He highlights that the five treasures of Khangchendzonga continue to illuminate the state’s journey, paving the way for Viksit Sikkim 2047,” the Prime Minister added. Meanwhile, Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DoNER) Jyotiraditya Scindia reiterated that Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision is centred on the continued progress and development of Sikkim.

Speaking to reporters after attending the Sikkim Statehood Day celebrations during his visit to the state, Scindia extended greetings to the people of Sikkim and emphasised the Centre’s commitment towards the state’s growth.

“On the 51st Statehood Day, on the occasion of Foundation Day, from my heart, best wishes and greetings to everyone. The Prime Minister’s resolve is Sikkim’s progress, Sikkim’s development. The Prime Minister’s ideology is in progress,” Scindia said.

Sikkim Statehood Day is observed every year on May 16 to commemorate the merger of the former Himalayan kingdom with the Indian Union in 1975. The day marks a historic milestone in the political and administrative integration of Sikkim as the 22nd state of India.

During his visit, Scindia also highlighted the Centre’s efforts to strengthen Sikkim’s organic farming ecosystem and promote the state as a global organic hub.

In a post on X, Scindia said, “The Rs 360 crore Mission, with support from @MDONER_India, seeks to elevate Sikkim from a certified organic producer to a globally integrated premium organic economy driven by world-class infrastructure, aggregation, branding, traceability and export-market integration”.

“This mission will strengthen farmer incomes, empower FPOs, expand cold-chain and logistics networks and impact more than 66,000 farmer families across the state,” he added.

Apart from attending official programmes, the Union Minister also interacted with tea pluckers and workers during his visit to Sikkim and appreciated their contribution towards preserving the state’s globally recognised tea heritage.

Scindia was also seen donning a traditional bamboo basket and participating in tea leaf plucking along with workers, highlighting his interaction with local communities during the visit. (ANI)

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