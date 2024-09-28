Meghalaya Explores Alternative Relocation Plan for Harijan Colony

SHILLONG: Meghalaya Chief Secretary DP Wahlang said the state government is considering giving land next to Harijan Colony to be relocated 342 families there.

This was after a meeting with members of the Shiromani Gurdwara Parbandhak Committee and Save Shillong Sikhs.

The idea is to retain the older Gurdwara and let the people be responsible for the new land that would bring down government expenditure.

According to Wahlang, the process of relocation has not been put off, but the government keeps things as it is for now and clings to this newfound land option.

The government has also briefed the Defence Secretary on land allotment and a high-level meeting between the Chief Minister and the Union Defence Minister is likely to take place soon.

For example, it became known that its territory will be equal to the current colony. However, the new land's profitability will depend on the residents themselves, which means a decrease in expenses on its part.

Earlier, in August, Harijan Panchayat Committee (HPC) had requested more time to consider the appeal of Meghalaya Government to transfer the people of this colony who settled in their territory.

Gurjit Singh Secretary Harijan Panchayat Committee has said, "We will consult the Jathedar of Sri Akal Takht Sahib, Shiromani Gurdwara Prabandhak Committee in Amritsar, Delhi Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee, and other prominent community organisations and leaders. Their advice is vital."

Gurjit has also pointed out that due to the existing commitments and previous commitments of Sikh religious leadership, they have informed that they would not be available for consultations for next two or three weeks.