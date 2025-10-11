Rudra Brigade showcases superior high-altitude operational skills: Eastern Command

NEW DELHI: The Rudra Brigade of the Indian Army under the aegis of the Eastern Command has showcased superior operational capability and preparedness in the challenging high-altitude terrain of North Sikkim. As an integrated all-arms formation, the Rudra Brigade is engineered for seamless coordinated operations in high-altitude terrain, which reinforces the transformative evolution of the Indian Army.

The integrated all-arms formation refers to a self-sufficient military unit which combines different “arms,” or military branches including infantry, armor, and artillery, into a single, cohesive fighting group.

“Under the aegis of Eastern Command, the newly raised Rudra Brigade has demonstrated superior operational capability and preparedness in the challenging high-altitude terrain of North Sikkim. As an integrated all-arms formation, it is engineered for seamless coordinated operations in high-altitude terrain, reinforcing the transformative evolution of the Indian Army,” an ‘X’ post from Eastern Command said. (ANI)

Also Read: Sikkim filmmaker, Tribeny Rai's 'Shape of Momo' wins two awards at Busan Film Festival

Also Watch: