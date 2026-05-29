Scindia Lauds Sikkim’s Full Literacy Status Under ULLAS, Calls It a Boost to Modi’s Viksit North East Vision

NEW DELHI: Sikkim is officially declared a fully literate state under the ULLAS (Understanding of Lifelong Learning for All in Society) initiative, marking a major milestone in the state's education journey. Reacting to the development, Union Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia congratulated the people of Sikkim and described the achievement as a historic moment for the state. In a post on X on Thursday, he said, "Saakshar Sikkim is now a reality! A historic moment for Sikkim as the State is formally declared fully literate under ULLAS."

Scindia, who is Union Minister for Development of North Eastern Region (DONER), said education forms the foundation of an empowered and developed region and added that the milestone reflects Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a Viksit North East.

"The foundation of an empowered and developed region is education and this milestone reflects Hon'ble PM Shri Narendra Modi ji's vision of a Viksit North East. Many congratulations to the people of Sikkim!" he wrote. (ANI)

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