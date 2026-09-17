Sikkim: 161 evacuated in Gyalshing as landslides, flooding threaten villages

GANGTOK: At least 161 people have been evacuated from vulnerable areas of Sikkim's Gyalshing district following incessant rainfall, flooding and fresh landslides, officials said on Wednesday.

At Rimbi, 128 people from 28 households were shifted to the Rimbi Gram Panchayat Kendra as a precautionary measure after landslides and flooding heightened risks to settlements. The situation remains particularly concerning around Mandir Point, where fresh landslides have been reported. Debris has accumulated along the Nik Kholsa stream, with debris-laden water flowing towards Rimbi village during heavy rainfall and threatening houses situated along the stream's course.

According to the district administration, the accumulation of debris has disrupted the natural flow of water, raising concerns over a possible sudden release of water and debris. The RCC bridge at Rimbi has been washed away due to the increased flow of water and debris, while the main Rimbi River has changed course and begun eroding the roadside flank, officials said.

Authorities are taking steps to restore connectivity by constructing a Bailey bridge at a higher location. The initiative comes after the main road was completely washed away on May 15.

The Rimbi Integrated Child Development Services (ICDS) Centre, located below the expanding landslide zone, has also been flooded. The administration has directed the concerned department to assess the feasibility of shifting the centre to a safer location.

Meanwhile, at nearby Singlitam, seven families comprising more than 33 people were relocated to a relief shelter after being identified as vulnerable. The shelter is accommodating elderly residents and children, with food and other essential supplies being provided. (IANS)

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