Two petrol bombs hurled at Mineral Resources office in Shillong, vehicle damaged

CORRESPONDENT

SHILLONG: Two petrol bombs were hurled at the Directorate of Mineral Resources office at Risa Colony in Shillong around 3.30 pm on Wednesday, damaging a white Alto parked on the premises, police sources said.

The vehicle, which belonged to an employee of the Directorate, was partially damaged after being struck by one of the petrol bombs. No one was injured in the incident.

Police sources said three unidentified miscreants were suspected to have been involved in the attack. The motive behind the incident had not yet been ascertained and remained under enquiry.

Personnel from Laitumkhrah police station, along with the forensic and crime scene units, reached the spot following the incident and examined the area.

Police said the investigation was underway to establish the circumstances of the attack and identify those responsible.

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