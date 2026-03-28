Sikkim Assembly Passes Resolution to Rename Pakyong Airport After Trilochan Pokhrel

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a Government Resolution recommending that Pakyong Airport be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport — a move that now awaits formal approval from the Government of India.

The resolution was proposed by Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, and seconded by MLA Aditya Golay (Tamang).

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