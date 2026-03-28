Sikkim Assembly Passes Resolution to Rename Pakyong Airport After Trilochan Pokhrel

The Sikkim Legislative Assembly on Thursday adopted a Government Resolution recommending that Pakyong Airport be renamed Trilochan Pokhrel Airport — a move that now awaits formal approval from the Government of India.
The resolution was proposed by Tshering Thendup Bhutia, Minister for Tourism and Civil Aviation, and seconded by MLA Aditya Golay (Tamang).
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The renaming proposal is not new to the state's corridors of power. The Sikkim Cabinet had already approved it on March 19, and Thursday's Assembly resolution marks the legislature's formal endorsement — completing the state-level process before the matter is referred to New Delhi.
The Assembly has recommended to the Government of India that the airport be officially renamed as a lasting tribute to Trilochan Pokhrel's legacy.
Pakyong Airport holds a distinct place in India's aviation history. A greenfield airport situated at an altitude of 4,848 feet, it was inaugurated by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2018 as the 100th airport in the country.
The airport serves as Sikkim's primary air connectivity link and is regarded as a symbol of national integration — given the state's geography and its historical significance as India's youngest state.