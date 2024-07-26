Sikkim Athletes to Represent India at 56th Asian Bodybuilding Championship

GANGTOK: In proud moment for Sikkim two athletes from the state Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan, have been selected to represent India at the 56th Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship 2024. This championship will take place in Batam City Indonesia from August 6 to August 12.

The Body Building Association of Sikkim (BBAS) announced that Nima Doma Tamang will compete in the Senior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories. Bhawika Pradhan will participate. Bhawika Pradhan will participate in the Junior Women’s Model Physique and Senior Women’s Swimsuit Model categories.

The BBAS has played a crucial role. The association has provided a platform. This platform is for Sikkimese athletes to showcase their talent. They can do so at both national and international levels. Through state-level competitions. The BBAS has facilitated participation in national and international events. The Indian Bodybuilding and Fitness Federation (IBBF) has been involved. The association has been instrumental. It has facilitated the growth and recognition of local athletes.

Expressing their confidence athletes Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan stated they are fully prepared to give their best performance. They aim to make India proud at the championship. Their selection is testament to their dedication. The rigorous training they have undergone.

In other developments BBAS announced 6th Mr. Sukhim Bodybuilding Championship. It is scheduled to be held on August 11 in Namchi. This event will feature top bodybuilding talent from across the region. Additionally the association has received consent from the IBBF. Organize the Northeast Bodybuilding and Sports Championship. This further highlights commitment to promoting bodybuilding and fitness sports in the region.

The BBAS continues to support and nurture budding athletes. It provides them with opportunities to excel. They can compete on larger platforms. The association's efforts have not only uplifted individual athletes.

As Nima Doma Tamang and Bhawika Pradhan prepare for the Asian Bodybuilding and Physique Sports Championship the entire state of Sikkim stands behind them. They wish them success. They hope for strong performance This will inspire future generations of athletes.