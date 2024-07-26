Arunachal: Ten Petitions Filed at Gauhati High Court Over Arunachal Pradesh Assembly Elections

ITANAGAR: In significant development following the recent Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh ten petitions have been submitted to Gauhati High Court’s Permanent Bench in Itanagar. The petitioners, representing different constituencies have raised concerns over electoral discrepancies. They have alleged unfair practices during the elections.

The petitions were filed by Kompu Dolo from Chayang Tajo (ST) constituency. Nyasam Jongsam from Changlang North (ST). Drishyamuni Chakma from Bordumsa-Diyun (ST). Gegong Apang from Nari-Koyu (ST). Doba Lamnio from Bameng (ST). Nyamar Karbak from Liromoba (ST). Tadar Mangku from Nyapin (ST). Also Karikho Kri from Tezu (ST) constituency. Tani Loffa from Seppa West (ST). Lastly Taba Tedir from Yachuli (ST) Assembly constituency.

An official communication from Office of the Arunachal Pradesh Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) to all District Election Officers (DEOs) confirmed the filing of these petitions. The letter issued by Joint Chief Electoral Officer of Arunachal Pradesh Liken Koyu emphasized necessity for all concerned DEOs to be informed and to take appropriate action regarding these legal challenges

One of the petitioners Drishyamuni Chakma, who ran as an independent candidate from Bordumsa-Diyun (ST) constituency has contested the cancellation of his candidature by Election Commission. Chakma asserts his nomination was unjustly rejected by the returning officer. This occurred under political pressure, despite being initially accepted.

"I have filed a petition against the returning officer of the ECI. They rejected my nomination under political pressure. They said I have not submitted an affidavit which was not correct. Initially the RO said everything was fine, but later rejected my nomination paper" Chakma stated.

This wave of legal challenges highlights ongoing disputes. Allegations of malpractice in the recently concluded General Election to the State Legislative Assemblies of Arunachal Pradesh, 2024 are recurrent. The involvement of various constituencies and the nature of the complaints underscore the contentious atmosphere surrounding the election results.

The outcome of these petitions remains to be seen as Gauhati High Court examines each case. The court's decisions will be crucial. They will play a significant role. These will determine the final outcome. This pertains to the disputed Assembly elections in Arunachal Pradesh.