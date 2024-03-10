Sikkim: BJP President Calls on Amit Shah Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GANGTOK: The president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim, DR Thapa, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi.
The meeting is considered important for the upcoming Assembly elections. They discussed various political issues and planned strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha in the state.
Thapa briefed the Home Minister on Sikkim's current political scenario and highlighted the major developments and challenges facing the state.
Moreover, Thapa also shared insights into the BJP’s organizational preparedness for the upcoming elections, emphasizing the party's dedication to serving the people of Sikkim more effectively.
Earlier, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Chamling, is stepping up to challenge what they call a decline in public safety. They're citing the Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) as the source of this problem. This has led SDF to hand a letter to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. They're basically asking for the President's rule to be put in place.
The memorandum not only talks about overall safety issues but also a specific incident. KN Rai, an important person and former speaker, was attacked. The SDF claims SKM is to blame. In an earlier letter, dated March 1, 2024, SDF had updated Governor Acharya about the assault on Rai. They had even laid the charge against a certain Jacob Khaling. The expectation was that the latter would be taken into custody soon.
They're urging Governor Acharya to make use of the special powers that Article 371 F (g) of the Constitution of India grants him. They're openly vying for the dismissal of the SKM government and advocating for the President's rule to be ushered in. The SDF believes this is the only way to make sure the upcoming elections are conducted fairly, peacefully, and in line with the Election Commission of India's aims.
