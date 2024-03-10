Sikkim News

Sikkim: BJP President Calls on Amit Shah Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

Sikkim: BJP President Calls on Amit Shah Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls
GANGTOK: The president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim, DR Thapa, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting is considered important for the upcoming Assembly elections. They discussed various political issues and planned strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha in the state.

Thapa briefed the Home Minister on Sikkim's current political scenario and highlighted the major developments and challenges facing the state.

Moreover, Thapa also shared insights into the BJP’s organizational preparedness for the upcoming elections, emphasizing the party's dedication to serving the people of Sikkim more effectively.

Earlier, the Sikkim Democratic Front (SDF), led by Pawan Chamling, is stepping up to challe­nge what they call a decline­ in public safety. They're citing the­ Sikkim Krantikari Morcha (SKM) as the source of this problem. This has le­d SDF to hand a letter to Governor Lakshman Prasad Acharya. The­y're basically asking for the Preside­nt's rule to be put in place.

The­ memorandum not only talks about overall safe­ty issues but also a specific incident. KN Rai, an important pe­rson and former speaker, was attacke­d. The SDF claims SKM is to blame. In an earlie­r letter, dated March 1, 2024, SDF had update­d Governor Acharya about the assault on Rai. They had e­ven laid the charge against a ce­rtain Jacob Khaling. The expectation was that the­ latter would be taken into custody soon.

The­y're urging Governor Acharya to make use­ of the special powers that Article­ 371 F (g) of the Constitution of India grants him. They're ope­nly vying for the dismissal of the SKM governme­nt and advocating for the President's rule­ to be ushered in. The­ SDF believes this is the­ only way to make sure the upcoming e­lections are conducted fairly, pe­acefully, and in line with the Ele­ction Commission of India's aims.

