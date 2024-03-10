Sikkim: BJP President Calls on Amit Shah Ahead of Lok Sabha Polls

GANGTOK: The president of Bharatiya Janata Party in Sikkim, DR Thapa, called on Union Home Minister Amit Shah at his office in New Delhi.

The meeting is considered important for the upcoming Assembly elections. They discussed various political issues and planned strategies for the upcoming Lok Sabha in the state.

Thapa briefed the Home Minister on Sikkim's current political scenario and highlighted the major developments and challenges facing the state.

Moreover, Thapa also shared insights into the BJP’s organizational preparedness for the upcoming elections, emphasizing the party's dedication to serving the people of Sikkim more effectively.